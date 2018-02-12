Macon Bacon looking to honor local baseball legends

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon is looking to honor local baseball legends.

While the team is trying to preserve the historic stadium, it also wants to keep the memory of players who were some of the first to play on that field.

- Advertisement -

“Macon’s a rich baseball community, have a lot tradition,” said Macon Bacon And our demographics from people buying our tickets are people from the older generation.”

People who remember nights watching the Macon Braves play ball, on the same field the Macon Peaches did decades before.

“We have a very, very important task to keep that history and create new history,” said Pund.

The team is honoring baseball legends with its Macon Baseball Walk of Fame. 12 plaques will go alongside the front of the stadium, for everyone to see.

“We want to incorporate the history, along with progress,” said Pund. “Moving forward, building those memories and strengthening those memories for the next generation of people to come out to a ball game and enjoy it.”

You can vote on MaconBaconBaseball.com.

The Macon Bacon also announced 3 new major sponsors. Construction, Adams Law Firm and We Care Heating and Air.

The team is also looking for sponsors for the Walk of Fame.