Kim Jong Un says 'important' to shore up dialogue with South

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong as they watch a concert of Pyongyang’s Samjiyon Orchestra at a national theater in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 11. Yonhap / AFP – Getty Images

Speaking to the Washington Post aboard Air Force Two while returning from the Winter Olympics, Pence said the Trump administration would keep up its “maximum pressure campaign” against Pyongyang but would be open to possible talks at the same time.

“The point is, no pressure comes off until they are actually doing something that the alliance believes represents a meaningful step toward denuclearization,” Pence was quoted as saying. “So the maximum pressure campaign is going to continue and intensify. But if you want to talk, we’ll talk.”

Pence previously told NBC News’ Lester Holt on the sidelines of the PyeongChang Olympics that the U.S. would protect itself from nuclear-armed North Korea’s threats by taking whatever “action is necessary to defend our homeland.”

“We’re going to continue to put all the pressure to bear economically and diplomatically, while preserving all of our military options to see that that happens,” Pence said.