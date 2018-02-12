Every U.S. gold medal winner from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Getty Images
Sport: Snowboarding
Category: Women’s Halfpipe Snowboard
Age: 17
Hometown: Los Angeles
@chloekimsnow Twitter: @chloekimsnow
Kim, 17, who was too young to compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics, made up for lost time,
winning the gold medal on the strength of two stunning runs in the women’s halfpipe snowboard on Feb. 13 (Feb. 12 ET). She posted a stunning score of 93.75 on her first ruin — and then topped it with a nearly perfect 98.25 on her third run.
Kim landed two rare 1080s — three full rotations — in adding the gold medal to her multiple X Games gold medals, her multiple World Snowboard Tour titles and her dual golds in halfpipe and slopestyle at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics.
Kim drew attention Feb. 11, when she tweeted that
she had calmed her nerves by eating two churros, which she described as “pretty bomb.” How calm was she? Between her runs in the medal round, she took time out to disclose that she wished she’d finished her breakfast sandwich.