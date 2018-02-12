Every U.S. gold medal winner from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Chloe Kim of Los Angeles became the youngest U.S. women to win the gold medal in snowboarding when she lapped the field in the women’s halfpipe in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Feb. 13. Getty Images

Name:

Chloe Kim

Sport: Snowboarding

Category: Women’s Halfpipe Snowboard

Age: 17

Hometown: Los Angeles

Instagram:

@chloekimsnow Twitter: @chloekimsnow

Kim, 17, who was too young to compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics, made up for lost time,

winning the gold medal on the strength of two stunning runs in the women’s halfpipe snowboard on Feb. 13 (Feb. 12 ET). She posted a stunning score of 93.75 on her first ruin — and then topped it with a nearly perfect 98.25 on her third run.

Kim landed two rare 1080s — three full rotations — in adding the gold medal to her multiple X Games gold medals, her multiple World Snowboard Tour titles and her dual golds in halfpipe and slopestyle at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics.

Kim drew attention Feb. 11, when she tweeted that

she had calmed her nerves by eating two churros, which she described as “pretty bomb.” How calm was she? Between her runs in the medal round, she took time out to disclose that she wished she’d finished her breakfast sandwich.