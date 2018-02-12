MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Just a day before downtown Macon’s Fat Tuesday celebration, Bibb deputies are investigating a mugging early Monday morning.

A two minute walk to Dream Bar and Lounge on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd quickly turned into a nightmare for the 23 year-old victim who was robbed before he could reach his destination.

“The subject had parked his vehicle at Oak Street and MLK to go into a club on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. When he exited his vehicle, a black vehicle approached him with three unknown subjects inside. They told him to give up his money and get in the car,” BCSO’s Captain Brad Wolfe told 41NBC.

The victim–23 year old Tobias Brown–was walking to Dream Bar and Lounge when three men in a car approached him and forced him inside. They took his shoes, car keys, and cell phone.

“As he was walking to his car parked back on Oak and MLK he saw one of those subjects getting in his car and driving away,” Wolfe continued.

With no suspects in custody, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone planning to spend Mardi Gras in downtown to stay alert and stick together.

“Things like this can happen you never know what can occur. You need to be aware of things around you to try and prevent yourself from becoming a victim,” he said. “Certain areas of downtown especially the darker less lit areas it’s best to stay in groups,” he went on.

Wolfe says there will be increased police presence along with the normal patrol units in downtown for Mardi Gras.

“We’ll have 8 additional deputies that’ll be security for the event,” he said.

But residents should still be watching their surroundings.

“The more alert you are the more prepared you are to react if something were to happen,” Wolfe added.

Captain Wolfe says the victim gave very little description of the men, so they don’t have much to go on at this point as far as suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Crime stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.