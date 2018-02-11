UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal shooting on Carling Ave

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man Bibb County deputies believe is the killer responsible for Macon’s 5th homicide of the year is now behind bars.

Deputies arrested 25 year-old Keith Beddingfield Jr. for the murder of Javaris Antoine Brown–the man who was found dead inside his car earlier this month.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says someone who was passing by noticed a person unresponsive inside a vehicle on Carling Avenue.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found the 33 year-old Macon man, dead from a gunshot wound.

Beddingfield was taken into custody and interviewed. He’s currently being held without bond for the charge of murder and and violating his parole.