Three dead after helicopter crashes at Grand Canyon

This photo shows the scene of a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Authorities said three people were killed and four others were injured. Courtesy of Teddy Fujimoto

Bradley said Saturday night that the four injured people could not immediately be transported by air due to 50 mph wind gusts, but state department of public safety helicopters were at the scene. Nellis Air Force Base in the Las Vegas area was flying down to help, he said.

Bradley said rescue efforts were still ongoing late Saturday and three of the four injured have yet to be flown out.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said that a Eurocopter EC130 crashed under unknown circumstances.

The spokesperson, Allen Kenitzer, said the aircraft sustained substantial damage and that the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix reported that the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. around 60 miles northwest of Peach Springs, Arizona.