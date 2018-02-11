One year later, Oroville dam crisis still weighs on residents' minds

A playground is seen submerged in flowing water at Riverbend Park as the Oroville Dam releases water down the spillway in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. Josh Edelson / AFP – Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Colorado has around 425 “high hazard” dams — or dams in which failure of the dam is expected to cause loss of life — with around 50 of those under federal control, and the state agency can restrict water levels if problems are found in order to spur owners to make changes. The state review includes a potential failure modes analysis, or PFMA, which includes a comparison of existing engineering and construction standards.

PFMAs were done at the Oroville Dam. One, in 2014, looked at potential failures on the spillway but they were deemed unlikely to result in a catastrophic uncontrolled release of the reservoir, according to the report. The reason for that “was a judgment that the rock foundations were generally non-erodible,” according to the report. In almost all of the five-year reviews “the spillway failure modes appear to have been ‘off the radar,'” it said.

Widener, whose grandfather was born in Oroville in 1904 and whose family has lived here since, said last week that for months after residents

were allowed to return, people she knows kept their cars packed just in case they had to flee again.

She said she’s hopeful that the crisis at the dam inspires changes, and wants the Department of Water Resources to be held accountable for what happened.

“I’m really angry because it’s my family, and it’s my friends, and it’s my town that, that they put in jeopardy,” Widener said.

Steve Patterson and Bita Ryan reported from Oroville. Phil Helsel reported from Los Angeles.