Can a Mandela protégé restore South Africa's pride?

Cyril Ramaphosa Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Rafiq Raji, chief economist at Macroafricaintel, a research consultancy based in Nigeria, said: “The investment and business community have confidence in him and his abilities. … They see him as more predictable and more sensitive to their interests.”

Zuma last month agreed to establish an inquiry into the extent of

“state capture” in South Africa — corruption so endemic that it pervades a country’s laws and institutions — but graft allegations have persisted throughout his almost nine years in office. In 2016, he was forced to pay back some of the millions in state money he used to upgrade his private residence.

In a separate case, Zuma’s lawyers last week submitted arguments to the government about why he shouldn’t be prosecuted for corruption charges tied to an arms deal two decades ago. The charges had been thrown out but a court reinstated them last year.

“ The party has been slowly but steadily corrupted since Mandela left.”

Ramaphosa’s business interests have also attracted attention. He was the main architect of black economic empowerment after the end of white minority rule, but has also been one of its main beneficiaries, weakening his claims to be able to tackle cronyism.

Once the leader of the powerful National Union of Mineworkers, he later became nonexecutive director of Lonmin, the U.K.-based platinum corporation, and briefly ran the South African subsidiary of McDonald’s. He is

married to the sister of the country’s first black dollar billionaire, Patrice Motsepe.

“The ANC has dominated for so long that it went unchallenged, and they became complacent,” said du Toit, the author. “It was seduced by power and access to resources. The party has been slowly but steadily corrupted since Mandela left.

“If he wants to retain support of the ANC base, he will need to dish out patronage,” Raji said of Ramaphosa. “He will also need to appeal to populists who might otherwise switch to more left-leaning parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters.”

Ramaphosa’s childhood growing up in Soweto, which saw decades of deadly apartheid-era violence, may help him understand the party’s popular base, a group who may be tempted to switch to more left-leaning parties.

But Raji, the economist said he is still unlikely to recreate the unity of the Mandela era.

A map showing the location of Soweto. Bing Maps

“There isn’t anyone around who comes close to the stature of Nelson Mandela,” Raji said. “He was in a class of his own. I don’t think South Africans should even aspire to have another Mandela.”

In speculating about what kind of leader South Africans should aspire to, Raji said ideally the person would have the education of Thabo Mbeki, who succeeded Mandela as South Africa’s second president, as well as “the grass-roots appeal of Zuma and the negotiation and business acumen of Ramaphosa.”

“While Ramaphosa falls short on two of those qualities, he is a technocrat,” Raji said. “He is the safest pair of hands at the moment.”