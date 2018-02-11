Asma Jahangir, Pakistani regime critic, dies

Arif Ali / AFP – Getty Images file
She was jailed in 1983 for participating in a movement to seize fundamental human rights during the military regime. She held multiple positions as a U.N. Special Rapporteur and the chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.
In her career as a lawyer, Jahangir took on religious and gender-based discrimination cases, defending religious minorities and women from injustice. She also ardently sought fairer employment conditions for brick kiln workers in Pakistan, according to
the Global Commission on Drug Policy.
In 2010, Jahangir became the first woman elected to join the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, the country’s most influential council in upholding the rule of law.
Among those who commented on her passing was fellow human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, who expressed her sadness in a tweet. Yousafzai said she met Jahangir for the first time at Oxford, where she is a student, just a week before her passing.