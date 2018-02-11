An Olympic first: sexual assault centers open at games

People walk near a gate of the athletes’ village for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in Gangneung on Jan. 31, 2018. Kyodo / AP

“With a once-in-a-lifetime experience, you want to build memories, whether it’s sexual, partying or on the field,” soccer star Hope Solo told the magazine. “I’ve seen people having sex right out in the open. On the grass, between buildings, people are getting down and dirty.”

The article noted the growing number of condoms handed out at each games. PyeongChang set a record for a Winter Olympics in that regard, with

110,000 made available for free.

Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a three-time Olympic gold medalist at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, says while safe sex is certainly important, the idea of understanding consensual touching is a whole other matter that must be addressed.

“It’s important to know how far is too far,” she said. “Not everyone realizes when they’re crossing a line.”

She added that athletics institutions have a ways to go to ensure athletes are being protected, and said the uncovering of

decades of sexual abuse by gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar shows the need to speak up immediately.

“We can’t allow for silence,” said Hogshead-Makar, a rape survivor who started the advocacy group Champion Women to support women and girls in sport.

There’s been a reckoning in recent months for

women to speak up about sexual misconduct. In South Korea, that has also occurred with a similar #metoo movement known as “you are not alone,” Jeon said, although it has yet to fully transform the culture.

In one instance, a public prosecutor named Seo Ji-hyeon, who accused a former senior justice ministry official of groping her at a funeral, managed to

capture the nation’s attention last month.

But the power of the Olympics can shine a light on preventing sexual misconduct, said Kwon Eun Jin, the head of women’s welfare in the Gangwon-do Provincial Office.

“The ultimate goal is to make a safe Olympics, without any sexual assault cases,” Kwon said.

She’s hoping the IOC and media can help spread the word about the centers, although athletes and volunteers who spoke with NBC News at the athletes’ village on Sunday said they did not realize the resource existed.

Rebecca Stenberg, an ice hockey player at her first Olympics, said her home country of Sweden has seen a similar #metoo push, and knowing that such a center is available is comforting.

Having the centers “recognizes that there has been a problem — and that’s a good thing,” she said.