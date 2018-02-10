OxyContin maker to stop promotions amid epidemic

A logo sign outside of a facility occupied by Purdue Pharma L.P., in Wilson, North Carolina on Nov. 27, 2015. Kristoffer Tripplaar / Kris Tripplaar/Sipa USA

- Advertisement -

More recently, the company identified nurses and physician assistants as “a high value target, particularly due to impact on primary care,” and pushed its sales team to target these potential prescribers. The drug maker noted an 18 percent uptick in sales from nurses and physician assistants between 2014 to 2015.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

1 in 4 people who received prescriptions to drugs like Oxycontin currently struggle with an opioid addiction. The CDC also reported that more than 1,000 people are treated in emergency rooms for prescription opioid overdoses.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported that

opioid pain reliever prescriptions escalated from 76 million in 1991 to nearly 207 million in 2013. The institute also found that the United States is the biggest consumer of hydrocodone in the world, taking in almost 100 percent of the world’s doses.

Related:

Americans are abusing over-the-counter drugs as well as opioids, study shows

The White House Council of Economic Advisers announced in November that the

ongoing opioid crisis cost the country $504 billion in 2015, attributing the high dollar amount to health care, criminal justice spending and lost worker productivity. Their finding is more than six times the most recent estimate.

In the past year, Purdue has been named in lawsuits filed by the Ohio, Alabama and Washington attorneys general. Even cities like Philadelphia have filed a suit against the company for exacerbating the drug addiction crisis.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced earlier this week that he had filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, stating that drugs like Oxycontin had left “a trail of addiction and death winding through every community of this state.”

“Alabama ranks first in the nation for the number of painkiller prescriptions per capita,” Marshall said in a statement. “As a result, it is estimated that almost 30,000 of our residents over age 17 are dependent upon heroin and prescription painkillers. Alabama’s drug overdose death rate skyrocketed by 82 percent from 2006 to 2014 and it is believed that many of those deaths were from opioid painkillers and heroin.”

Related:

Drug overdose deaths rise drastically in places Trump calls home

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose state leads the nation with the highest per capita rate of fatal

drug overdoses, said in a statement that he was “encouraged by Purdue’s decision to stop marketing deadly opioids,” but “they are still a long way from reversing the damage they’ve done to families and communities across the country.”

“If they really want to start helping the communities they’ve devastated, they should support and implement my LifeBOAT legislation, and contribute one penny per milligram of every opioid they sell to funding treatment centers,” Manchin, a Democrat said.

The legislation “would establish a permanent funding stream to provide and expand access to substance abuse treatment,” and impose a fee of 1 cent per milligram of active opioid ingredients in prescription pain pills, and include rebates for cancer-related pain and hospice care,

according to his office. The re-introduced bill was referred to the Finance Committee last year.