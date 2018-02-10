North Korea's Kim invites South Korean leader for summit in Pyongyang

Vice President Pence watches the opening ceremony seated in front of Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea’s leader. Patrick Semansky / AP

Vice President Mike Pence also attended Friday’s opening ceremony but had no contact with the North Korean delegation, even though Pence and his wife, Karen, were seated only one row in front of Kim Yo Jong at the opening ceremony.

In response to North Korea’s invitation to Moon to visit Pyongyang, Alyssa Farah, Pence’s press secretary, said that the vice president was “grateful that President Moon reaffirmed his strong commitment to the global maximum pressure campaign and for his support for continued sanctions.”

In an exclusive interview with NBC’s “Nightly News,” Pence vowed that the U.S. would protect itself from North Korean nuclear threats by taking whatever “action is necessary to defend our homeland.”

Speaking with NBC’s Lester Holt on the sidelines of the

23rd Olympic Winter Games, Pence, who is leading the U.S. delegation there, made clear that the U.S. was not ruling out military options as tensions continued to roil the Korean Peninsula.

“We’re going to continue to put all the pressure to bear economically and diplomatically, while preserving all of our military options to see that that happens,” Pence said in a segment that aired Friday morning on “Today.”

He pointed to his belief that economic pressure “contributed” to the North’s “outreach” to the South regarding the Olympics, and that

a new round of sanctions might help the regime move toward a “future without nuclear weapons.”

“But make no mistake about it. The United States of America has viable military options to deal with a nuclear threat from North Korea,” he said.