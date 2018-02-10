Man dies after traffic accident in bloomfield neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a traffic accident in Macon.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says 47 year old Precell Brooks Jr. died at 6:32 p.m. at a local hospital following an accident on Bloomfield Drive near Williamson Road.

Deputy Clay Williams with The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 6pm about reports of a traffic accident on Williamson Road and Brownley Drive. Reports say a Chevrolet Caprice driven by 28 year old Edwin Williams was heading west on Williamson Road. Williams failed to stop at a red light and hit a Ford Explorer which was driven by Brooks. Brooks was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.