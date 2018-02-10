Despite defeat, unified Korean women's ice hockey team shines

IOC President Thomas Bach, North Korean ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam and Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attend the women’s ice hockey preliminary round. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Earlier Saturday, Moon had hosted Kim Yo Jong and other senior North Korean officials at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, and it was announced that Pyongyang asked to reciprocate by

hosting Moon for a summit “at an early date.”

But any movement between the nations would also hinge on the United States, which has warned of further sanctions if North Korea continues to thumb its nose at calls to cease its weapons programs.

Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News’ Lester Holt this week that the U.S. is “going to continue to put all the pressure to bear economically and diplomatically, while preserving all of our military options to see that that happens.”

But South Koreans at Saturday’s hockey game were hopeful the diplomatic freeze was finally thawing after decades of deep divisions that have left the South prosperous and the North struggling economically.

The future summit “is a very good gesture,” said Kim Se Kyoung, the spectator.

At the game’s end, the crowd cheered for the Korean team, which will play in another preliminary round against Sweden on Monday. It didn’t quite matter to many that they lost — just that they took the ice together.

And even after the players skated off and the crowds cleared out, the North’s indefatigable cheer squad remained in the stands, bobbing their heads and serenading the stragglers in a song that wouldn’t give up.