2 Ohio officers shot and killed responding to 911 hang-up

Two police officers were fatally shot Saturday after responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home just outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation at a home in the Columbus suburb. A male suspect was wounded and hospitalized, a spokesperson for Westerville said.

Joering, 39, was a 17-year veteran of the police department. His partner, Morelli, had been with the force for 30 years. He was 54.

Police Chief Joe Morbitzer praised the officers as two of the department’s “best” and later broke down in tears during the press conference Saturday.

“Those officers gave their lives in the protection of others, those are true American heroes,” he said.

Morbitzer said officers Morelli and Joering responded to a 911 call at an apartment building just after 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. But as they arrived on the scene, they were immediately met with gunfire.

Image:Officer Eric Joering and Officer Anthony Morelli.

