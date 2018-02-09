Rain, rain…and more rain headed to Middle Georgia

Good Evening!

After a long week, there is a rainy weekend on the way. This weekend is looking, so rainy, that the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for counties to the Northwest of us,but we could see that extended depending on where the heaviest rain sets up over the weekend

Saturday should be more of an off and on rain kind of day. A warm front will be lifting to the north from Florida which will bring our highs into the 70’s but heavy rain moves in during the evening. Stormcast has some of the heaviest rain moving in after 5pm.

As of right now rain totals look to range from 1.5-3.5″ across the area between tonight and Monday.

Have a great weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves