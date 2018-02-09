Pence vows to defend U.S. from N. Korea with whatever 'action is necessary'

Vice President Mike Pence, in an exclusive interview with NBC’s “Nightly News,” vowed that the U.S. would protect itself from North Korean nuclear threats by taking whatever “action is necessary to defend our homeland.”

Speaking with NBC’s Lester Holt on the sidelines of the 23rd Olympic Winter Games, in PyeongChang, South Korea, Pence, who is leading the U.S. delegation there, made clear that the U.S. was not ruling out military options as tensions continued to roil the Korean Peninsula.

“We’re going to continue to put all the pressure to bear economically and diplomatically, while preserving all of our military options to see that that happens,” Pence said in a segment that aired Friday morning on “Today.”

“President Trump and, and our allies in the region have agreed to delay our, our military exercises until after the Olympics. And, you know, President Moon, has appreciated that,” he added, referring to South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.

“But we’re gonna make it crystal clear that our military, the Japanese self-defense forces, our allies here in South Korea, all of our allies across the region, are, are fully prepared to defend our nations and to take what is — action is necessary to defend our homeland,” Pence said.

Despite months of escalating tension over the North’s nuclear and missile programs, North and South Korean athletes marched together during the opening ceremony. For the first time, they will compete together under a unified flag.

North Korea ramped up its missile and nuclear program last year, testing its first three intercontinental ballistic missiles and most powerful nuclear weapon to date. This was met with international sanctions as well as a flurry of insults between President Donald Trump and North Korean state media.

Pence’s tough talk stands in stark contrast to the most recent approach by South Korea, whose high-level discussions with its neighbor last month resulted in the two nations agreeing to participate together in the Olympic games, which are taking place just 50 miles from the North Korean border.

Vice President Mike Pence watches the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Patrick Semansky / AP

And despite the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, Pence could very well bump into members of the North Korean delegation — led by Kim Yo Jong, the

sister of authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un, and his ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam — at the games. Pictures from Friday’s opening ceremony, in fact, showed Pence and his wife, Karen, seated adjacent to South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and only one row in front of Kim Yo Jong.

North Korea also sent athletes and cheerleaders as part of its 550-member delegation.