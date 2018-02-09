Let the games begin! PyeongChang opening ceremony dazzles

Fireworks go off during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday. Francois-Xavier Marit / AFP – Getty Images

But these games, which are expected to cost South Korea about $13 billion, are a coming-out party for this region of the country — once a home to potato fields and now looking to transform itself into a premier international winter sports destination.

Ryan Dunbar, 34, a security consultant from New York, said he was excited about the Olympics, calling it one of the largest can’t-miss cultural events in the world.

“It should be a bucket list thing for people,” he said.

Alastair Jamieson contributed reporting from London.