Inspirational radio host and TV personality Willie Moore Jr. previews date night tour in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Get ready for “A Night of Love”. It’s a couple’s night that’s happening Friday at the Tubman Museum in Macon . If you’re single, you’re welcome to come out too!

Inspirational radio host and TV personality Willie Moore Jr. stopped by 41NBC’s studios and talked with Karlisha Booze about the night of fun.

- Advertisement -

The event will focus on building foundations in a relationship from a live setting. Expect comedy, music and so much more.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.