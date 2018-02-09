Fire damages home in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – No one was home when a fire broke out inside at a house on Lamar Street in Macon.

Macon-Bibb Firefighters say it happened around 8:30 Friday morning. Lt. Ben Gleaton says the fire started in the kitchen. He believes someone left the stove top on.

Ken French owns a business across the street. French says he and his staff at Advance Collection initially thought a tree was on fire.

“We ran over to check it out, and that time, the window exploded and the flames from the house came out,” said French.

He called 911, but then he and his staff ran back to the house to make sure no one else was inside.

“We see gentlemen sitting on the porch all the time and we were scared that at 8:30 in the morning they might still be asleep and didn’t even know they were on fire,” said French.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time.

French says the house was built in the 1920s and it was converted to an apartment-style house. More than two people lived there.

“Everything they have is gone now. It’s real sad,” said French. “I’m just so glad the Lord let any of them be in the house when it went down.”

Battalion Chief Ferrell Cromer says the home is heavily damage. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is still trying to get in touch with the people who live in the home.