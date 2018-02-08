Political influence of Kim Jong Un's sister on view with Olympics visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, apparently wears a lot of hats inside the secretive regime — propaganda guru, communications aide, administrative gatekeeper, personal confidant.

“She’s a mixture of [White House press secretary] Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a chief of staff, Ivanka Trump, and whoever writes Trump’s speeches these days,” said Michael Madden, an analyst who tracks appearances by North Korean officials.

Kim Yo Jong will take on another key role on Friday when she attends the PyeongChang Winter Olympics as part of a 22-member government delegation. She plans to dine with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and attend the opening ceremony of the games.

Kim Yo Jong’s trip, a rare visit to the South by a member of the North’s ruling family, is a measure of her political clout, according to analysts. It caps off her rise from little-seen family wallflower to quietly influential politico who helps control the public image of the Kim dynasty.

“It’s been very interesting to watch her ascend to prominence over the last few years,” said Jean H. Lee, a former Associated Press bureau chief in Pyongyang. “There’s not a lot of people Kim Jong Un can trust. But she’s somebody he wants to keep close.”

Kim Yo Jong, who is believed to be 29 or 30, is widely thought to be a top propaganda director for the ruling Worker’s Party, according to Lee. In a totalitarian nation where information is tightly managed and closely guarded, that is a crucial job.

“She has a tremendous amount of power,” said Madden, who runs the North Korea Leadership Watch website. “She runs a lot of the state media and culture, approves copy for official statements … manages parts of security arrangements, transportation, logistics.”

If you have read an official North Korean government statement in the last year, Madden added, there is a good chance Kim Yo Jong edited or signed off on it. (That includes the bellicose statement in which Kim Jong Un blasted President Donald Trump as a “dotard,” according to Madden.)

Image: Kim Yo-jong, younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, promoted to alternate member of Politburo

