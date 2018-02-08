Piedmont Brewery in Macon rated ‘best new brewer’ in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local restaurant in Macon is getting international recognition by one of the world’s largest beer rating websites.

Piedmont Brewery on Third Street hasn’t even been open a full year but was named ‘Best New Brewer’ in the state of Georgia by Ratebeer.com.

Manager Justin Cunningham says what sets Piedmont apart–besides the atmosphere and great food–is that the pub is constantly pioneering new beer flavors.

“We’ve brewed over 30 different styles so far and that’s been a big part of what’s made us different. We’re putting out new styles almost bi-weekly and putting out some of the best beer. People love it,” he told 41NBC.

The “Best New Brewer” award represents the top-ranked breweries that started collecting ratings on or after June 1, 2016.

That brings the total to more than 6,400 new breweries and Piedmont was number one in the state of Georgia.