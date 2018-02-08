Netanyahu brands police chief 'delusional' amid indictment rumors

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Abir Sultan / EPA

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In a video posted Wednesday, Netanyahu addressed supporters saying, “I want to calm you, there will not be anything because I know the truth.”

“There will be signs saying, ‘Bibi is guilty until proven innocent,’ there will also be improper pressures,” Netanyahu added, using his nickname. “But I’m sure that at the end of the day the judicially relevant parties will come to one conclusion and to the simple truth that there is nothing.”

Paul Goldman reported from Tel Aviv, and F. Brinley Bruton from London.