Navicent Health partners with North Carolina hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health will be joining partners with another entity across state lines.

Thursday morning, Navicent Health announced its partnership with Atrium Health, a hospital based in North Carolina. Both entities signed a Letter of Intent to enter into a strategic combination that will enhance access, affordability and equity for patients in Central and South Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Navicent Health will become part of Atrium Health, which means it will become the ‘hub’ of for Atrium Health outside of the Carolinas.

“Navicent Health has a shared mission with Atrium Health to continuously improve healthcare in this region,” said Dr. Ninfa M. Saunders, FACHE, president and CEO of Navicent Health. “This is the first major partnership of its type in the Southeast region and ensures a Macon-based institution will continue to be the leading driver of healthcare in central Georgia and beyond, while continuing to elevate the care that is provided locally. This will also give us access to Atrium Health’s wide array of award-winning, proven successes and best practices in healthcare delivery that we can deploy in our service areas. Our ability to provide high level services to improve the health of communities is only possible with support from our community, physicians, employees and partners. We are excited to find a partner that shares in our vision for the future of health.”

The Letter of Intent is the beginning of a negotiation.