Macon-Bibb County landfill closed Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Walker Road Landfill on 11th Street will be closed on Friday, February 9.

According to a release from Macon-Bibb County, employees will be attending a funeral for Terrell Shelley, a Heavy Equipment Operator. Shelley passed away on February 2 from a heart attack.

“Mr. Shelley was well-liked by everyone in the Solid Waste Department and a very valuable member of our team at the landfill,” says Director Kevin Barkley. “We are deeply saddened by his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Our crews will be going to support family and friends, and to pay their respects.”

The landfill is expected to reopen Saturday, February 10 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.