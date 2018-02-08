Kenneth Cole pushed out as amfAR chair in wake of Weinstein flap

Taraji Henson attends the 2018 amfAR gala where Kenneth Cole announced his resignation. ANGELA WEISS / AFP – Getty Images

After complaints from some board members, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office opened a review of amfAR’s governance and told the board it had to institute reforms.

But four months later, there were still “deep divisions on core issues,” a continuation of the discord that marked the expensive 2.5-year battle over the Weinstein deal, the AG’s office said in the Feb. 2 letter,

“To say that this has distracted from amfAR’s mission and damaged the reputation of the organization would be a gross understatement,” the letter said.

While the board had proposed some changes, “on the critical issue of the leadership and composotion of amfAR’s fractured Board, it is apparent that the Board is willing to allow the battles at amfAR to continue unabated.”

“This is disheartening,” the letter said.

Asked for comment on the AG’s letter, Cole said in a statement:

“AmfAR is a very different organization now than it was when i began as chair 14 years ago. I am very proud of what we have built and absolutely recognize the need for governance reform,” he said.

He said he would remain involved with AIDS activism. “Though I am stepping aside, I am not stepping away from this fight,” he said.

Former board member Peter Staley, who signed the open letter criticizing Cole, said he welcomes the new rules.

“I know this controversy has stirred hate in people’s hearts, but I still believe Kenneth Cole is a good man who cares deeply about amfAR and finding a cure for HIV. But he, like many of his contemporaries, failed at scandal management 101 (disclose immediately, take your organizational hit early, and cut loose all offenders),” Staley said in a statement.

“He made human mistakes, not malicious ones. I look forward to working with him on finding a worthy successor to fill his shoes (pun intended).”

Sean Strub, a prominent activist who signed the open letter, praised the AG’s office for forcing change that he hopes will bring unity to the board.

“All in all, a good day for people living with HIV,” Strub said.