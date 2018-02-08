Howard High School gun rumors are false, according to Bibb Schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Threats of a student bringing a gun to Howard High School on Thursday, surfaced on Facebook Wednesday evening.

According to the Bibb County Board of Education, the post that warned students not to go to school Thursday was false. The school board issued a statement stating the rumor came from a poem written by a Howard High student. The poem spoke about suicide, intending to be a message against bullying. The school board says the poem never mentioned anything about bringing a weapon to school.

The school’s administration and Campus Police immediately investigated the potential threat Wednesday night. Administration also reached out to the students and parents, reassuring there was no threat.

Out of caution, there are additional Campus Police officers and Campus Police K-9 at Howard High School.

In a statement, the school board mentioned that parents shouldn’t hesitate to contact their child’s principal if they are concerned by any threats at the school.