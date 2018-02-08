Congress to Olympic Committee: Turn over your Larry Nassar files

Larry Nassar in Eaton County Circuit Court on Feb. 5, 2018. Scott Olson / Getty Images

“One of the most disturbing aspects of the survivors’ accounts is how this reprehensible conduct went undetected or ignored for years. Coaches, instructors, law enforcement, and other trusted adults all failed these young athletes,” the letter to USA Gymnastics said.

On Wednesday, a group of senators announced a resolution calling for the creation of a

special Senate committee that would compel Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics’ officials to answer questions in a public forum.

Washington’s interest in the case comes days after two probes were announced: The

Michigan Attorney General’s Office is investigating MSU’s handling of accusations against Nassar, who had his sports medicine practice on campus; and the U.S. Olympic Committee tapped two federal prosecutors to conduct an independent investigation.

Nassar has been given effective life sentences after pleading guilty to molesting 10 girls and possession of child pornography. More than 200 of his ex-patients testified against him at sentencing hearings, many of them blaming MSU and the sports organizations of dismissing complaints about his bare-handed pelvic procedures.