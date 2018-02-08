Small Break in the Rain Before Wet Weather Returns This Weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a very wet Wednesday, we will finally get a little break from the rain.

The cold front that brought showers and storms across Middle Georgia Wednesday has pushed into north Florida. All that was left behind Thursday morning was some clouds. Temperatures were also about 15 degrees colder, mainly in the 40’s.

Thursday will be much drier due to a high pressure system setting up across Tennessee. It will create a north/northwest wind at about 5-10 mph that will push cooler, drier air into Middle Georgia. This system will help drive out clouds and leave the southeast with more sunshine through the afternoon.

Friday, the high will shift east over the Atlantic Ocean. Late Friday, a warm front will develop in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a low pressure system. This front will continue to pull warm, moist air from the Gulf and transport it across the southeastern states. Inflow of this air mass will help temperatures trend above 60 degrees this weekend. It will also allow more rain showers to develop.

Meanwhile, another low pressure system will be forming to the north. On the back end of the secondary low, a cold front will sweep across the mid-west.

These two frontal systems will come together to produce widespread rain and storms across the southeast this weekend. Thursday morning, one American forecasting model showed about 1-2 inches of rainfall possible through midnight Monday.

Unfortunately, the rain chances don’t stop there. As these systems stall, rain will linger in the forecast.

