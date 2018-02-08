Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Macon non-profit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former employee of a non-profit Macon youth program will spend the next three years in prison after pleading guilty to 70 counts of theft Thursday.

Prosecutors say Phyllis Denise Wallace, 45, of Lizella, worked at the Motivating Youth Foundation and used the foundation’s debit card and checkbook to make unauthorized charges in 2013 and 2014. Wallace must pay $56,860 in restitution to the youth program as part of her plea deal.

The program’s founder, former NFL player Roger Jackson, discovered the missing checks which ultimately led to Wallace being charged with theft.

Jackson testified since the embezzlement, Motivating Youth’s enrollment has dropped and it hasn’t been able to provide the same number of scholarships for low-income youth. The non-profit also tutored kids and hosted after-school programs.

Wallace was sentenced to serve 15 years, three of them in prison. She’ll have twelve years to pay the $56,860 in restitution.