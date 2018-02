PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a single car wreck in Perry.

The happened accident on US 41 at Westfield School. GSP says the woman involved had a medical issue before the accident. She was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health where she later died as a result of medical issues, not from accident injuries.

- Advertisement -

Her name has not yet been released.