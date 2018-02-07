Warner Robins residents express concerns about crime in public meeting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms says he will do whatever it takes to keep his city safe, even if it means raising taxes.

He told this to Warner Robins residents who met at Southside Baptist Church Tuesday night.

It was part of the Enough is Enough meeting. The meeting was organized by a concerned citizen, David Reid, who is tired of seeing crime, especially after the most recent homicide at Barberitos.

David Reid says this meeting is the beginning of a much longer conversation.

“I hope it opens people’s minds. They can go home tonight, think about it. Meet up with eachother next week through the office,” said Reid. “Talk about ways they can do it, and over time we can figure out how to make it happen.

Police Chief Brett Evans, District Attorney George Hartwig and Warren Selby from Crimestoppers were also there.

Chief evans says his department is doing everything possible to keep the community safe. They are also in the process of hiring 5 new officers.