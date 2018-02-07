Man injured during shooting in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Warner Robins are investigating a shooting that took place on Evergreen St. just before midnight on Tuesday.

Officials say that four victims–a 24-year-old man and three 20-year-old women–were parked in a car in the front yard of the home. They then heard gunshots, and ducked down into the vehicle.

The 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from falling debris, and was taken to the Houston Medical Center.

No one else was injured. There was also one other person asleep inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The victims told police that they didn’t see anyone walking or any vehicles in the area, so they were unable to give a description of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Nix with the Warner Robins Police Dept. at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.