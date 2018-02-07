MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man police say sexually assaulted two women in east Macon is in jail after being spotted by police Wednesday morning.

Jamal Chris Rowe, 28, is accused of raping the women by pushing his way into their apartments.

- Advertisement -

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Rowe knocked on a woman’s front door around 10:15 p.m. Monday. When she answered the door, he pushed his way in and forced the victim to the bedroom, where he assaulted her. A neighbor heard the woman struggling and went to investigate, but Rowe threatened to cut him. Rowe then left the scene, according to police.

The following day, a woman told police she was cleaning her home when Rowe knocked on her front door. When she answered, Rowe forced his way into the home brandishing a knife. Investigators say he sexually assaulted the woman throughout the night before leaving.

An off-duty Bibb Sheriff’s Investigator saw a man matching Rowe’s description walking down Clinton Rd. around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office gathered physical evidence from both crime scenes and were able to pin the rapes on Rowe. He’s charged with five counts of rape, one count of burglary, and one count of kidnapping. He’s being held in the Bibb County jail without bond.