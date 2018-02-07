ICE arrest of Kansas professor highlights complicated paths to citizenship

Syed Ahmed Jamal, seen with his three kids, was arrested the lawn of his Kansas home on Jan. 24. Courtesy of Jamal family

Sometime before 2011, Jamal tried to change his status from an H1B to an F1, Bennett said, and got approval on the change of status.

“I don’t know how long after, the government basically took back that approval and said they had made a mistake, and I believe one of the reasons is that the H1B had already been revoked by his employer prior to the time that he had already submitted his change of status,” unbeknownst to Jamal, according to Bennett.

“He thought he was still in status and therefore he submitted his application for a status application and the general rule is you still have to be in lawful status at the time you submit, otherwise it can be denied,” he said.

But Jamal was also under the protection of prosecutorial discretion — an Obama-era policy where immigrants who were law-abiding were allowed to stay.

In a statement, ICE said that he had overstayed a temporary visa in the past and disobeyed a judge’s order to leave the country.

The agency added that “Jamal came to ICE’s attention in September 2012. Based on an active ICE arrest warrant, he was transferred to ICE custody Sept. 11, 2012, from the Johnson County (Kansas) Jail.”

Bennett, Jamal’s attorney, could not confirm details of that detainment. But he insisted his client had no criminal history, save for a couple of speeding tickets.

Some of the circumstances listed by the Obama era policy for ICE to exercise prosecutorial discretion in terms of deportation priorities included if they were not a threat, as well as strong family or community ties and length of time in the U.S.

“They were allowed on a humanitarian basis and because it was beneficial to the country for them to stay,” Nieto said.

But that changed when President Donald Trump took office, she said. Trump rescinded the Obama-era policies and gave the Department of Homeland Security much broader authority in detaining or arresting people believed to be in violation of immigration law.

Nieto said she had seen people who had previously received prosecutorial discretion now “shocked” at being detained.

“Things are not the same. Everything has changed and people that merited circumstantial and a humanitarian stop to their deportation are now being picked up and arrested and detained,” she said.

She urged people who had been under the protection of prosecutorial discretion to seek guidance from immigration attorneys to discuss their options.

“Perhaps some case can be reopened in court after years of having prosecutorial discretion, maybe something else has changed in the laws or in their lives which might merit a motion to reopen their case in court,” she said.