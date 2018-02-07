Dry Thursday, before a soggy weekend

Good Evening,

WE had a very active Wednesday across Georgia, a tornado warning in the area and reports of wind gusts up to 44mph. Now, though, the heaviest rains have moved out of Georgia and we are left with just light rains in the area through the overnight hours.

Thursday

A lingering shower can’t be ruled out during the early morning hours, but we will be starting with partly to mostly cloudy skies that will be clearing through the day. By lunch we will have sunshine in the area, but it will definitely be much cooler than the past few days.

Friday

Expect rain to return by the afternoon on Friday and it looks to stay for the weekend. Light showers during the day will pick up to an intermittent moderate rainfall by Friday night, but it will moderate overnight low temperatures.

The Weekend

Rain, rain, rain…that’s pretty much the forecast, but hey at least it will be warm with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a great evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves