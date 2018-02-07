Who went where? Middle Georgia signing day recap

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The second National Signing Day in less than two months is over, and dozens of Middle Georgia athletes have added their names to college rosters. Here’s a recap of the signings on Wednesday, February 7:
Bleckley County
Torenio Davis – GMC
Jones County
Quay Betha – Lane
Drake Bolus – Hutchinson Community College (Kansas)
Antonio Evans – Miles
Teldrick Ross – Middle Tennessee
Cameron Snead – Miles
Corlen Williams – Southwest Oklahoma
Mary Persons
Jatorian Hansford – Missouri
Northside
Armand Childs – Kentucky Wesleyan
Braxton Golden – Fort Valley State
Marcelle Griffin – Air Force
Alijah McGhee – Kentucky Wesleyan
Kameron Tate – Tuskegee
Chandler Williams – Huntington
Peach County
Mikel Akiens – New Mexico Military Institute
Chris Gibson – Eastern Arizona
Antonio Gilbert – Pima Community College (Tuscon, Ariz.)
Rodney Howell – GMC
Ethan Manns – Shorter
Softball
Alissa Gallaher – Emmanuel College
Savannah Long – Brewton-Parker
Rutland
Softball
Ashley Huckeba – Wesleyan College
Christi Ward – Cleveland State
Stratford
Nathan Hunt – Reinhardt
Tobe Umerah – Stanford
Baseball
Clifton Olmstead – Gordon State
Soccer
Carolyn Dromsky – VCU
Tattnall Square
Destin Mack – The Citadel
Warner Robins
Dillon Braunstein – Fort Valley State
Julius Cobbs – West Georgia
Jam’l Dillard – Lenoir-Rhyne
Chris Georgia – Murray State
Bobby Kelly – GMC
Eli Mashburn – Fort Valley State
Jabari Miller – Middle Georgia State
Jaeven West – West Georgia
Westside
Brendan Anderson – Central Methodist (Missouri)
Emanuel Boone – Reinhardt
Quintaevious Brown – Savannah State
Anthony Jordan – Dodge City Community College (Kansas)
Tavores Pearson – Army