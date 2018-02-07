Who went where? Middle Georgia signing day recap

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The second National Signing Day in less than two months is over, and dozens of Middle Georgia athletes have added their names to college rosters. Here’s a recap of the signings on Wednesday, February 7:

- Advertisement -

Bleckley County

Torenio Davis – GMC

Jones County

Quay Betha – Lane

Drake Bolus – Hutchinson Community College (Kansas)

Antonio Evans – Miles

Teldrick Ross – Middle Tennessee

Cameron Snead – Miles

Corlen Williams – Southwest Oklahoma

Mary Persons

Jatorian Hansford – Missouri

Northside

Armand Childs – Kentucky Wesleyan

Braxton Golden – Fort Valley State

Marcelle Griffin – Air Force

Alijah McGhee – Kentucky Wesleyan

Kameron Tate – Tuskegee

Chandler Williams – Huntington

Peach County

Mikel Akiens – New Mexico Military Institute

Chris Gibson – Eastern Arizona

Antonio Gilbert – Pima Community College (Tuscon, Ariz.)

Rodney Howell – GMC

Ethan Manns – Shorter

Softball

Alissa Gallaher – Emmanuel College

Savannah Long – Brewton-Parker

Rutland

Softball

Ashley Huckeba – Wesleyan College

Christi Ward – Cleveland State

Stratford

Nathan Hunt – Reinhardt

Tobe Umerah – Stanford

Baseball

Clifton Olmstead – Gordon State

Soccer

Carolyn Dromsky – VCU

Tattnall Square

Destin Mack – The Citadel

Warner Robins

Dillon Braunstein – Fort Valley State

Julius Cobbs – West Georgia

Jam’l Dillard – Lenoir-Rhyne

Chris Georgia – Murray State

Bobby Kelly – GMC

Eli Mashburn – Fort Valley State

Jabari Miller – Middle Georgia State

Jaeven West – West Georgia

Westside

Brendan Anderson – Central Methodist (Missouri)

Emanuel Boone – Reinhardt

Quintaevious Brown – Savannah State

Anthony Jordan – Dodge City Community College (Kansas)

Tavores Pearson – Army