Ned is ready to be adopted

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ned is our Dog of The Week.

Right now he is with Critical Care For Animal Angels.

He is hoping to be adopted by a loving family.

He was rescued from a home along with 50 other dogs.

Ned will need some extra love, care and attention.

To learn more watch the interview with Regenia Brabham and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.