MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One woman is dead and a man injured after a car accident in Baldwin County Wednesday morning.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says it happened on Highway 49 and Covey Road. The woman died at the scene and the man is in critical condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the accident.

We will have more information as the story develops.