This Texas man sent ISIS his resume

The cover letter was found with a resume in a house in Iraq.

- Advertisement -

The resume was found in a house in Iraq and obtained by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, which included it in an

extensive new report on American jihadists in Syria and Iraq.

“We had a source in Iraq whose neighborhood was taken over by ISIS fighters and when it was taken back by Iraqi forces, there were documents left behind and that’s how we received the cover letter and resume,” said Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the program.

The resume attached to the cover letter included an email address, education credentials and work experience, and the researchers were able to determine that Abu Muhammad was Clark — a 33-year-old University of Houston graduate.

Hughes said his team discovered from sources in Texas that Clark was a convert who became radicalized and was determined to join the caliphate even while his friends tried to talk him out of leaving.

A Twitter account that uses the same handle Clark used for the email on his resume contains ISIS propaganda. “ISIS are only fighting soldiers that have been oppressing Muslims for years. They are liberators,” he wrote in a 2014 post.

The resume shows that after he worked as a substitute teacher in Texas, he taught English in Saudi Arabia for two years and then went to Turkey — where, Hughes said, he “stuck out like a sore thumb” as a black American with a glass eye.

Related:

Feared wave of ISIS fighters in U.S. a trickle, report shows

Hughes said he confirmed through sources that Clark joined ISIS and is still believed to be alive even as the terrorist organization has lost much of the territory it once controlled.

Clark’s mother was reluctant to speak about her son to NBC News and said she was unaware of any application to work for ISIS. “I don’t know anything about that,” she said.

The Program on Extremism report says that

64 Americans traveled to Iraq and Syria to join the Islamic State; only 12 of them returned to the United States, and nine of those were arrested.