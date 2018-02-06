Think Olympic figure skating judges are biased? They might be.

Adelina Sotnikova waves the Russian flag after winning gold at Sochi, Russia. Hoch Zwei / Corbis via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the governing body for U.S. figure skaters, U.S. Figure Skating, told NBC News that the organization’s president, Sam Auxier, had recused himself from judging in PyeongChang.

“ISU rules allow federation leadership to judge events,” said the spokesperson, Barbara Reichert. “However, to avoid any conflict of interest, Sam Auxier voluntarily removed himself from consideration to judge senior ISU Championship events, the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and the U.S. Championships during his four years as U.S. Figure Skating president.”

Auxier, who has been president since 2014, has judged lower profile events — and U.S. skaters — during his presidency. He was a judge at the Sochi Olympics in 2014

while a vice president of the U.S. federation.

Looking beyond PyeongChang

What else can be done to improve the scoring of figure skating? Among the fixes suggested by observers:

Ban judges from scoring skaters from their own countries.

Ban officials from national skating federations from serving as judges.

Have the International Skating Union choose judges based on merit, instead of letting individual countries decide who to send to the Olympics.

Ban sanctioned judges from ever returning to the sport. Currently a judge who’s been sanctioned for cheating can rejoin the pool of Olympic-eligible judges within a few years.

Professionalize judging. Most skating judges are unpaid volunteers.

The ISU did not respond to a request for comment on the proposed changes.

“We work our entire lives for this,” Katz, the former American competitor, said. “You give up so much, and you would hope that the judges are fair.”

Ukrainian, South Korean and Russian skating federations did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the sanctioned Italian and Russian judges; the South Korean judge who said she would make sure her country’s skaters were not disadvantaged; or the Russian judge hugged by Sotnikova.

Canada’s national skating federation, Skate Canada, said it “fully respects and supports the ISU regulations regarding the training, appointment, and eligibility of officials in all disciplines. … All officials who make it to this level are highly trained and scrutinized. Any questions related to eligibility to officiate at the Olympic Games should be directed to the ISU.”

The Japan Skating Federation said that its director, Yoshiko Kobayashi, is participating only in minimal judging “to maintain her required ISU judge position, which is once every three years.” She is not judging championships “to avoid the conflict of interest and to secure fairness to the skaters and to the sport.”