South Korea deploys heavy security ahead of Olympics

Police officers walk the perimeter of the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 5. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press via AP

- Advertisement -

“It is the biggest sporting event on the globe especially right now, especially with all the fans coming in from different countries,” Williams said. “It adds another element of uncertainty as to what could possibly happen to the athletes or to the fans or to the public in general.”

On Tuesday, 900 military personnel were deployed by South Korean authorities to the PyeongChang Olympics after security forces were depleted by a norovirus outbreak,

according to The Associated Press.

“To address the shortfall in security workforce due to the isolation, 900 military personnel have been deployed to take over the work of the civil safety personnel,” the Games’ organizing committee said in a statement. “They will work across 20 venues until all affected workforce are able to return to duty.”

More than 30 workers were being treated for the virus in quarantine and 1,200 people working security were being kept in their rooms while being tested for norovirus, according to the AP.

International Olympic Committee previously said in a statement

to CNBC that no one has expressed doubts on security.

“We have been in contact with local and international authorities and, in none of the discussions, has anybody expressed any doubt about the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang,” the International Olympic Committee said in the statement.