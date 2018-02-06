Restaurant Report Card: Old Clinton Bar-B-Q in Gray

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s all about family and tradition at Old Clinton Bar-B-Q in Gray. After all it’s been open for more than half a century.

“We’ve been open for 60 years this month, February is our birth month,” manager Jessica Bloodworth said. “We have a lot of antiques around, got the sawdust porch outside.”

Old Clinton began with Bloodworth’s great-grandmother and is now in the hands of her father and uncle.

“My family has passed it down so I don’t want to let them down so we definitely make this a family based company,” Bloodworth said. “All of our employees they definitely help out a lot and we treat each other like family so that makes the work day go well and you get good vibes from the employees.”

The family using the golden rule and some great food to keep customers coming back.

“Always treat customers the way you want to be treated and definitely put your best foot forward it pays off in the end, hard work,” Bloodworth said.

In terms of food, Old Clinton has a delicious vinegar-based barbecue, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, ribs and more! And of course, it has a perfect health inspection score too.

“[We] clean and work like the health inspector is coning at every moment because you never know when they walk in so always have it clean, nice and neat,” Bloodworth said.

Old Clinton Bar-B-Q in Gray is making the grade this week, but before we go let’s take a look at your other scores this week.

Greek Corner Deli on Cherry St – 88

Ocmulgee Brewpub on Second St – 91

Panda Express on Tom Hill Sr Blvd – 93

2 Guys and A Pie Pizzeria on Hwy 247 – 100

Firehouse Subs on Russell Pkwy – 85

This Little Piggy on Indian Springs Dr – 92

Golden Corral on Veterans Blvd – 98

Sonic Drive In on Hillcrest Pkwy – 100