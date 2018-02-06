President who 'stole South Africa' teeters as Mandela's dream slips away

Cyril Ramaphosa Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

He’s taken a firm stance against corruption and in January appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he promised that South Africa was entering a “new era” of clean government.

That message was well-received among business leaders and foreign investors, said Daniel Silke, a political economy analyst.

The opposition — as well as some members of his own party — wants Zuma to resign before Thursday’s state of the union address.

“The longer Zuma remains in office, the more polarizing he is to South Africa and the ANC,” Silke said.

On Wednesday, the ANC’s National Executive Committee

plans to meet to discuss the “management of the transition.”

Silke added: “It’s causing internal conflict. The party is desperate to unify ASAP so it can regroup and begin the election campaign for next year.”

Zuma has survived several no-confidence votes in the past thanks to loyal ANC lawmakers. But with weakened support in his own party, there’s no guarantee he could survive again.

“It’s never been assumed he would go easily,” said Chris Vandome, a research analyst for Africa with Chatham House, a London-based think tank. “He has information on others in the party and he still has some influence.”

Whenever Zuma leaves office, the next leader of South Africa will have a big job on their hands.

“After nearly 24 years of ANC rule, the government hasn’t fundamentally changed the structure of the South African economy or business environment,” Vandome said.

If Ramaphosa does indeed take the reins, he faces out-size expectations from South Africans as well as foreign leaders and investors.

“There is such huge expectation both internally and from the international community that people are going to have to be patient and understanding,” Vandome said. “Since Mandela, South Africans have liked the idea of messiah figure coming in and saving them, but the issues in the country are bigger than one man alone can solve.”