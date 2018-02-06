Man held in death of Colts player charged with immigration violations

The Guatemalan immigrant accused of killing a National Football League player and his Uber driver in a car crash was charged in federal court Tuesday with illegally re-entering the country after having previously been deported.

The man, Manuel Orrego-Zavala, 37, was arrested early Sunday in connection with the accident on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis, in which Edwin Jackson, 26, a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe, 54, were killed.

Orrego-Zavala, who hasn’t yet been formally charged in direct connection with the crash, is scheduled to appear at an initial hearing in Marion County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Josh Minkler, the U.S. attorney for Indianapolis and southern Indiana, said in a statement Tuesday that after the crash early Sunday, Orrego-Zavala gave investigators the alias “Alex G. Cabrera” but that Homeland Security agents soon learned his real identity.

Image: Manuel Orrego-Zavala

