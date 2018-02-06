False tsunami warning sent to the East Coast

Some residents along the East Coast received a false tsunami warning on Tuesday morning after a monthly test was issued by the National Weather Service Tsunami Alerts.

A tweet from the National Weather Service in Charleston, South Carolina, said the alert was sent around 8:30 a.m. ET.

“We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning,” the NWS tweeted, adding that a tsunami warning was “not in effect.”

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 830 am by @NWS_NTWC . We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect #chswx #gawx #savwx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) February 6, 2018

***THERE IS NO TSUNAMI WARNING*** A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2018

The NWS New York, NY, Twitter account wrote around 9 a.m. ET that the service was investigating how the alert, which reportedly said the word “test,” was sent out.

“A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more,” the tweet said.

The push notification sent to phones in South Carolina was reportedly sent by the AccuWeather app, according to the Post and Courier.

However, some screenshots showed an alert from the AccuWeather app that did not include the word “test.”

AccuWeather also tweeted that the notification was a test, not an actual warning.

“The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S.,” the tweet said.

It was not immediately clear how many people received the warning. A spokeswoman for the National Weather Service did not immediately comment.

Similar reports were also made in Boston, Miami and Houston.

We have been receiving reports that an erroneous tsunami alert across New England. Please note there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT FOR New England. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 6, 2018

904AM: A Tsunami Warning was mistakenly sent by an app. There is no Tsunami Warning in effect. It was just a Tsunami test message. — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 6, 2018

The false alarm is reminiscent of the incorrect alert sent out last month warning of an imminent missile attack in Hawaii.

The mistake sparked panic on Jan. 13, sending Hawaii residents scrambling for shelter amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over the regime’s nuclear ambitions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.