Dream Academy will open in Macon this fall

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parents in Macon now have another option when it comes to which school their child attends.

The DREAM Academy Charter School will be open for the 2018-2019 school year.

Karla Redding-Andrews made the announcement this morning at the Grand Opera House next to Mayor Robert Reichert.

The school will be located on Madison Street in the old building of Macon Charter School.

The Otis Redding Foundation has been working for the last four years to make this a reality.

The state charter school will integrate music, arts, and academics.

“What we’re offering is creativity and self expression in kids. Give them the opportunity to express that talent that they may have, all while having fun and learning,” says Karla Redding-Andrews.

The school is for students in grades K-6.

Students will be randomly selected through a lottery process.

Open enrollment begins at midnight. Click here for more information.