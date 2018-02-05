Suspect in Colts player's death was deported twice, police say

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson (53) gestures as he walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 20, 2016 in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings / AP file

During the presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump pointed to Steinle’s death as a reason to build a wall along the Mexican border and tighten immigration policies. As president, he has threatened to withhold federal funding to cities with sanctuary city policies.

Orrego-Savala remained in the Marion County Jail on Monday as the investigation into Sunday’s crash continues. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office was working with police on “potential criminal charges” in the case, spokeswoman Peg McLeish said.

Jackson, 26, started eight games for the Colts during the 2016 season, finishing third on the team with 61 tackles. He was considered a possible starter at inside linebacker for the 2017 but missed the season after suffering an injury during training camp.

The 6-foot, 234-pound Jackson previously played for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Colts said in a statement Sunday that Jackson “was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization.”