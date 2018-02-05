Larry Nassar gets another 40 to 125 years for in sex abuse case

More than 150 gave impact statements at a marathon sentencing hearing for Dr. Larry Nassar. Top row, from left, Mattie Larson, Emma Ann Miller, Megan Ginter, middle row, Jordyn Wieber, Olivia Cowan, Kyle Stephens, bottom row, Jessica Smith, Taylor Cole, Aly Raisman. Reuters; Getty Images

The sentence Nassar got was a foregone conclusion; Cunningham said at the outset that she planned on following the plea agreement that Nassar made last year.

And it didn’t change the fact that he is all but certain to die in prison: He was previously sentenced to 40 to 175 years in Ingham County for molesting seven girls and to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

The charges in Eaton County stem from sexual abuse that occurred at Twistars gym, where Nassar was a fixture for years, preying on budding gymnasts with his reputation as a healer who could get any injured athlete competition-ready.

“This nice-guy doctor thrived at a place like Twistars, where cruel, harsh and abusive coaches were the norm,” Povilaitis said.

“This grown adult man took sexual pleasure in the exploitation and humiliation of those young girls and teenagers,” she said. “Not only did he commit those depraved acts of penetration but he liked it.”

“Did he really think he was going to get away with it, abusing so many over so many years?” she added. “Maybe he did think he could beat the odds — and for years he did.

“He was believed over these children.”