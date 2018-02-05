Eagles topple Patriots to win first Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles came back to defeat the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Minneapolis on Sunday to win their first Super Bowl and their first National Football League championship in 57 seasons.

The Patriots boasted a strong defense, but they couldn’t stop the Eagles’ journeyman quarterback, Nick Foles, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Foles, who replaced injured starter Carson Wentz in the 14th week of the regular season, completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

His 11-yard touchdown pass to a diving, juggling Zach Ertz provided the margin of victory, which was sealed by Brandon Graham’s fumble recovery from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with 2 minutes, 9 seconds to play.

Otherwise, Brady, the Patriots’ 40-year-old superman, was customarily outstanding, even in defeat, throwing for more than 500 yards and three touchdowns.

The game was sweet revenge for the Eagles, who lost to Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots 13 years ago in the 39th Super Bowl, 24-21.

It was their first league championship since they defeated the Green Bay Packers at the start of the Packers’ dynasty after the 1960 season — before the Super Bowl was even created — and only the fourth in team history.

CORRECTION (Feb. 5, 2018 8:30 a.m.): An earlier version of this article incorrectly described the Patriots’ defense. The team’s defense was fifth-ranked in the league, not top-ranked.